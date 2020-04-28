STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS seeks additional funds, test kits from Central govt

The State is planning to increase it by 10,000 per day, for which he requested the Centre to supply more PCR test kits.

Published: 28th April 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami during the interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday | SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately allocate Rs 1,000 crore to the State from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to procure medical and protective materials and another Rs 1,321 crore Custom Milled Rice (CMR) subsidy to facilitate paddy procurement.

During the consultative meeting called by the Prime Minister with chief ministers of the States and Union Territories on Monday, Modi spoke with those who had not spoken in earlier meetings. Due to paucity of time, the remaining CMs were requested to fax their suggestions to the Prime Minister. Following this, Palaniswami sent his suggestions in which he elaborated the measures taken by the State government to contain the outbreak and treat the infected persons.

Palaniswami also urged Modi to allow payment of wages in cash to MGNREGS workers. The CM suggested that the wages could be distributed in cash by panchayat secretaries, to help the poor during lockdown and to prevent crowding at banks.   

Explaining the State government’s efforts at the time of issuing the statement, he said, “As on date, 87,605 samples have been tested and 1,885 persons found positive. Effective treatment in the State has ensured that death rate is only 1.2 per cent and 1,020 patients are discharged which works out to be an encouraging 54 per cent.”

Elaborating on the testing scenario, Palaniswami stated that at present the State has 30 government and 11 private labs, with a total capacity of 7,500 tests per day. The State is planning to increase it by 10,000 per day, for which he requested the Centre to supply more PCR test kits.

The CM also made note of relief measures provided by the State government to family card holders, unorganised-sector workers and migrant employees, and the assistance given to farmers.

Besides, Palaniswami placed some requests to the Centre, including revision of fiscal deficit limits from the current 3 per cent of GSDP to 4.5 per cent for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 financial years, and permission for additional borrowing of 33 per cent above the permitted level for 2019-20 fiscal.  He also urged the release of GST compensation for December-January besides 50 per cent release of the Finance Commission grants to Urban and Rural Local bodies for 2020-21.

The Ways and Means limit of the States which was increased by 30 per cent by the RBI, should be doubled and the advances availed in the fiscal year 2020-21 should be made interest-free, Palaniswami stated, urging that an ad hoc grant of Rs 1,000 crore be immediately released from the NDRF to procure medical supplies and protective equipment.

The Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund may be made eligible to receive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contribution under Schedule-III of the Companies Act, 2013, Palaniswami further said urging that the CMR subsidy of Rs 1,321 crore may be released early, to facilitate paddy procurement.

The CM further urged support for MSME units for payment of salaries to employees and payment of dues on PF and ESI on their behalf and waiver of interest on term loans and working capital loans for six months. Payment of GST Advance Tax and IT may be deferred for six months, he further said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami test kits
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp