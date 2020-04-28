EPS seeks additional funds, test kits from Central govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately allocate Rs 1,000 crore to the State from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to procure medical and protective materials and another Rs 1,321 crore Custom Milled Rice (CMR) subsidy to facilitate paddy procurement.

During the consultative meeting called by the Prime Minister with chief ministers of the States and Union Territories on Monday, Modi spoke with those who had not spoken in earlier meetings. Due to paucity of time, the remaining CMs were requested to fax their suggestions to the Prime Minister. Following this, Palaniswami sent his suggestions in which he elaborated the measures taken by the State government to contain the outbreak and treat the infected persons.

Palaniswami also urged Modi to allow payment of wages in cash to MGNREGS workers. The CM suggested that the wages could be distributed in cash by panchayat secretaries, to help the poor during lockdown and to prevent crowding at banks.

Explaining the State government’s efforts at the time of issuing the statement, he said, “As on date, 87,605 samples have been tested and 1,885 persons found positive. Effective treatment in the State has ensured that death rate is only 1.2 per cent and 1,020 patients are discharged which works out to be an encouraging 54 per cent.”

Elaborating on the testing scenario, Palaniswami stated that at present the State has 30 government and 11 private labs, with a total capacity of 7,500 tests per day. The State is planning to increase it by 10,000 per day, for which he requested the Centre to supply more PCR test kits.

The CM also made note of relief measures provided by the State government to family card holders, unorganised-sector workers and migrant employees, and the assistance given to farmers.

Besides, Palaniswami placed some requests to the Centre, including revision of fiscal deficit limits from the current 3 per cent of GSDP to 4.5 per cent for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 financial years, and permission for additional borrowing of 33 per cent above the permitted level for 2019-20 fiscal. He also urged the release of GST compensation for December-January besides 50 per cent release of the Finance Commission grants to Urban and Rural Local bodies for 2020-21.

The Ways and Means limit of the States which was increased by 30 per cent by the RBI, should be doubled and the advances availed in the fiscal year 2020-21 should be made interest-free, Palaniswami stated, urging that an ad hoc grant of Rs 1,000 crore be immediately released from the NDRF to procure medical supplies and protective equipment.

The Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund may be made eligible to receive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contribution under Schedule-III of the Companies Act, 2013, Palaniswami further said urging that the CMR subsidy of Rs 1,321 crore may be released early, to facilitate paddy procurement.

The CM further urged support for MSME units for payment of salaries to employees and payment of dues on PF and ESI on their behalf and waiver of interest on term loans and working capital loans for six months. Payment of GST Advance Tax and IT may be deferred for six months, he further said.