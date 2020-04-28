STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
News portal CEO in Coimbatore gets conditional bail after arrest for 'mischievous' reports

Rajapandian, 39, the founder and CEO of Simplicity, a news portal, was arrested by RS Puram police on April 23 based on a complaint by M Sundarrajan of the city municipal corporation

Published: 28th April 2020 08:03 PM

Journalists protesting at the Coimbatore district collectorate against the arrest of the news portal's CEO

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The founder-cum-CEO of a city-based news portal, Andrew Sam Rajapandian was released on conditional bail from Avinashi sub-jail on Tuesday afternoon.

He was directed to execute a bond for Rs 10,000 with two sureties on or after June 1 and before June 15. Also, he was ordered to sign before the RS Puram Police station, where a case against him was booked, from June 1.

Rajapandian, 39, the founder and CEO of Simplicity, a city-based news portal, was residing near Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore. He was arrested by RS Puram police on April 23 based on a complaint by M Sundarrajan, Assistant Commissioner of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), over some news reports which were alleged to be mischievous.

He was booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 505 (i) (b) (statement conducing public mischief) of IPC and section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act, 1897. Immediately, he was remanded to judicial custody and lodged at Avinashi sub-jail.

Meanwhile, a bail petition was submitted before the Coimbatore Judicial Magistrate court (I) by Rajapandian's counsel. It came for hearing on Tuesday through video conference.

"Police objected to releasing him on bail stating that the investigation of the case is in the initial stages and he published the false story with the intention to create fear among the public and a law and order problem. If he was released, he may again publish false news on social media," said the petitioner's counsel.

"But we opposed it. Following the appeal and due to the spread of COVID-19, the court has granted bail to him with conditions," he added.

