STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Raichur collector rescues pregnant women

Expectant mothers are already stressed out with physical and mental discomfort and being stuck in a foreign place adds to their woes.

Published: 28th April 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Karur MP Jothimani is doing her best to help stranded natives and to provide moral support to families missing their loved ones | Express

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: Expectant mothers are already stressed out with physical and mental discomfort and being stuck in a foreign place adds to their woes. Two women, Shanthi of Malaikudipatti in Viralimalai and Sandhya of Thennilai in Aravakurichi are stranded at Raichur in Karnataka along with their husbands. Shanti’s due date is next week and Sandhya’s is one month. Both the couple work in textile shops there.

They found their messiah in Raichur Collector, Venkatesh Kumar. He is making sure that the women are getting all necessary help. He sprung into action after receiving an SOS from Karur MP Jothimani.On coming to know about their plight from the villagers, Jothimani telephoned Venkatesh Kumar and briefed him about the situation.

“Luckily, the Collector is also a native of Tamil Nadu. Though he was ready to bring her safely till Karnataka border, it would be difficult for her to cross into Tamil Nadu and reach home. So, we arranged all necessary assistance for Shanthi to deliver the baby at a hospital in Raichur. I thank Raichur Collector Venkatesh Kumar for helping the woman,” Jothimani told Express. Meanwhile, efforts are on to bring back Sandhya home if lockdown is eased in the near future, said sources.

Apart from them, many Karur natives are stuck in Northern states, where they’re suffering without food and water. Nirmala of Velambadi of Aravakurichi along and her child are missing Varadharaju (41), her husband. He is stuck in Pune. Nirmala approached Jothimani for help for bringing her husband back. Varadharaju told Express, “I work in a utensils shop in Pune. Due to the lockdown I am unable to return home. It is difficult for me to get food. When my family came to know about it, they informed the MP.
Jothimani has been providing mental and all other kinds of support to Nirmala and the villagers during this difficult time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp