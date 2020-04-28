Raichur collector rescues pregnant women

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: Expectant mothers are already stressed out with physical and mental discomfort and being stuck in a foreign place adds to their woes. Two women, Shanthi of Malaikudipatti in Viralimalai and Sandhya of Thennilai in Aravakurichi are stranded at Raichur in Karnataka along with their husbands. Shanti’s due date is next week and Sandhya’s is one month. Both the couple work in textile shops there.

They found their messiah in Raichur Collector, Venkatesh Kumar. He is making sure that the women are getting all necessary help. He sprung into action after receiving an SOS from Karur MP Jothimani.On coming to know about their plight from the villagers, Jothimani telephoned Venkatesh Kumar and briefed him about the situation.

“Luckily, the Collector is also a native of Tamil Nadu. Though he was ready to bring her safely till Karnataka border, it would be difficult for her to cross into Tamil Nadu and reach home. So, we arranged all necessary assistance for Shanthi to deliver the baby at a hospital in Raichur. I thank Raichur Collector Venkatesh Kumar for helping the woman,” Jothimani told Express. Meanwhile, efforts are on to bring back Sandhya home if lockdown is eased in the near future, said sources.

Apart from them, many Karur natives are stuck in Northern states, where they’re suffering without food and water. Nirmala of Velambadi of Aravakurichi along and her child are missing Varadharaju (41), her husband. He is stuck in Pune. Nirmala approached Jothimani for help for bringing her husband back. Varadharaju told Express, “I work in a utensils shop in Pune. Due to the lockdown I am unable to return home. It is difficult for me to get food. When my family came to know about it, they informed the MP.

Jothimani has been providing mental and all other kinds of support to Nirmala and the villagers during this difficult time.