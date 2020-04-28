Woman tests positive, sparks fear at hospital

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Tension prevailed at Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital as a woman who was admitted for delivery tested positive for COVID-19.

Local source said, a 26-year-old woman from Sozhampattu village, was admitted to the KGMCH on April 21 for delivery. Since she had COVID-19 symptoms, her samples were taken for testing. On Saturday, after she gave birth, the test results came positive and she was shifted to the Villupuram GH. Other women admitted for delivery at the hospital were shifted to the PHC in Melur while those who had already given birth were moved to a different block.

It is not clear if doctors and nurses who treated the woman, relatives and others who came in contact with her have been traced/isolated.