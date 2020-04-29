9 held for rooster fight, gambling

By Express News Service

KARUR: A gang of 9 men were arrested at Aariyur for indulging in rooster fight and betting illegally. The cash amount and Roosters were seized by the police.

With the lockdown imposed by both the central and state governments is in effect till May 3, many have started indulging in illegal activities including smuggling liquor, making illicit liquor, gambling, betting, etc. In this situation, a group of men held a rooster fight competition in their neighbourhood illegally. Apart from indulging in rooster fight, the men also involved in betting and gambling.

K.Paramathi police, after receiving a tip-off, sneaked in and surrounded the gang. A total of 9 men were arrested at Aariyur by the police. Yuvaraj (27) of Melapalayam, Sathish (32) of Mudikanam, Vimalkumar (36) of North Narasimmapuram, Maheshkumar (29) of Vellokovil, Shanmugam (62) of Molapalayam, Rajesh (31) of Aariyur, Jeyachandran (47) of Parmathi and Murugesan (30) of Melnedungur were arrested by police in violation of promulgation of section 144 imposed by the government. The police have filed a case on them under IPC section 143,269 of Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and sec 12 of TNG Act (Cock Fighting) and are further investigating.