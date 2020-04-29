First test on baby delivered by COVID-19-positive woman in TN returns negative

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The three-day-old girl born to 24-year-old coronavirus positive mother from Doddappanaiakanur has tested negative in the first of the two COVID-19 tests.

In a first in Madurai district, a 24-year-old pregnant COVID-19 patient from T. Ambasamudiram gave birth to a baby girl on April 26 night. She delivered her second child the same day she tested positive for COVID-19.

According to sources close to the family, the pregnant woman, her 30-year-old husband and her two-year-old son had been living in Thiruppur where the husband works as a tailor in a garment factory. The couple and their son returned to the husband's native village - T Ambasamudiram in Doddappanaiakanur (Usilampatti block) on March 23, added sources.

The expected date of delivery (EDD) of the woman was April 22 and since she did not develop labour pain until April 23, the family reportedly took her to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Doddappanaiakanur where she was suggested to undergo a test for COVID-19. Samples were drawn at the PHC the same day, told a relative.

At this juncture, the woman's family were reportedly informed on Sunday evening that she had tested positive for coronavirus infection and that she had to be admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) for treatment. She was admitted to the hospital around 8 pm where the doctors suggested caesarean section (C-section) to prevent complications for the baby due to COVID-19 status of the mother, the relative added.

Around 9.15 pm on Sunday, the woman delivered a baby girl. Notably, all the family members of the woman have tested negative for the infection.

The guidelines issued by the Federation of Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) state that the neonate born to a COVID-19 mother should be first tested after 24 hours since birth. If the baby's initial sample is negative, another sample should be repeated after 48 hours.

Accordingly, the initial samples of the newborn was drawn on Monday night and the results revealed that the infant was free from COVID-19. Subsequently, samples of the neonate would again be drawn on Wednesday night for second testing, the result of which is said to be conclusive of the newborn's infection status, told GRH sources.