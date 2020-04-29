STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Do more COVID-19 tests, work out strategy to tackle economic crisis: DMK MP Kanimozhi

The deadly coronavirus has severely affected people's lives, economy, employment and business throughout the country.

DMK MP Kanimozhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The central and state governments should immediately increase coronavirus testing and also work out a strategy to tackle the economic crisis caused due to the lockdown, DMK leader Kanimozhi said on Tuesday.

Talking to PTI over phone, she said the number of tests presently being done to check the COVID-19 spread is "grossly inadequate".

"Both the central and state governments should immediately increase the number of persons being tested," Kanimozhi added.

She said many migrant labourers are suffering due to non-payment of wages.

Even the relief material promised to them have not reached.

As the inter-state movement is also prohibited, they cannot go back to their home towns, she said.

"The COVID-19 spread might be contained soon but the economic crisis it has created in India will continue for some time and the governments should evolve a clear strategy to overcome the problem," she said.

The MP from Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu claimed that many people in the state did not get the free ration supply of essential commodities promised by the government.

She urged the AIADMK government to streamline the distribution process to all those affected.

On suggestions to extend the lockdown beyond May 3, Kanimozhi said, "It is for the central and the state governments to take a call on the issue. But they have to ensure that the number of tests for COVID-19 being done are increased like in Kerala."

