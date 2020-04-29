Policeman helps pregnant woman

P Thiruselvam By

PERAMBALUR: A video of a traffic inspector lending a pregnant woman his police van in Perambalur has gone viral on social media. The public have been full of praise for the humane act. Perambalur Traffic Inspector TS Gopinath was on duty near Palakarai. There he saw a pregnant woman walking in the scorching sun. Seeing this, he sent his police van to drop the lady to her residence.

Dhanam (34) is the wife of Sankar from Sangupettai. She was working as a staff at a private college in Perambalur and nine months pregnant. She had come for a check-up to a primary health centre (PHC) in Thuraimangalam. At around 11 am on Monday, she was returning from the PHC after her check-up, where she had gone on foot. Dhanam said, "My husband is a farmer. He had gone to his aunt's house in Sendurai on Friday to deliver some medicine. That was when the district administration announced a total curfew in the town that night and my husband could not return. So, I had to go to the hospital by myself." She thanked the police for the warm gesture. Gopinath said, "The woman was clearly tired and could not walk in the scorching sun. So, I helped her."