Tirunelveli cop suspended for demanding Rs 50 bribe from lorry driver, video goes viral

The accused cop posted on highway patrolling stopped a lorry that was carrying sacks of rice during the late hours of April 24.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: An armed reserve police constable was suspended on Tuesday for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 50 from a lorry driver.

According to official sources, the vehicles carrying essential goods were given permission to pass through checkpoints across the state. A video of the police constable receiving Rs 50 from a lorry driver during this process was circulated around the social media. 

Though the lorry had the permission pass to ply during lockdown, the constable refused to allow its transit and threatened to seize the lorry and file a case. Further, he demanded and received a bribe of Rs 50 from the lorry driver to allow the transit of the lorry. 

Frustrated by the policeman, the lorry driver secretly recorded the whole event through his mobile phone and circulated the footages of the constable receiving the bribe in the social media.

Acting on the video, City Police Commissioner Deepak M Damor ordered for an investigation led by Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) Saravanan. 

Confirming that the bribe was taken, the police constable was suspended, forthwith.

