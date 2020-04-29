Villupuram college student creates ‘smart stethoscope’

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A first year engineering student from Tindivanam has invented an equipment that could help the doctors in treating patients from a distance, avoiding the danger of getting infected themselves.

M Srinath invented the ‘smart stethoscope’ as part of his academic project at Mailam Engineering college.

The invention had won first prize at a university-level exhibition for bio-based equipment last month.

“With the stethoscope that I have made, doctors can check temperature and pulse of a patient from a safe distance. The equipment is of high quality though it doesn’t cost much, and it can last for long with battery support. The patient can wear this equipment like a watch and through artificial intelligence, the required readings will appear on a device with the doctor even if the patient is 500 metres away,” Srinath told Express.