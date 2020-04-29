STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
You can keep your hands off this sanitiser dispenser

The dispenser has been programmed with an ultrasonic sensor code which helps it dispense only a limited quantity.

Published: 29th April 2020 01:46 PM

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The expectation of lockdown getting lifted or restrictions being eased are growing. The lockdown has given wings to the innovative spirit of several entrepreneurs.  One such innovation is a touch-free sanitiser dispenser developed by K Gajeshwaran, Managing Director, Clear Aqua Technologies, Tiruchy, which manufactures water purifiers.

Wanting to develop a product to help fight COVID-19, Gajeshwaran chanced upon this idea. "Hands are most important right now. We have to sanitise them properly, but with normal sanitisers, we tend to waste a lot.  So, I thought of developing a product that would reduce wastage and save costs, too," said Gajeshwaran.

The dispenser has been programmed with an ultrasonic sensor code which helps it dispense only a limited quantity. The one developed by Gajeshwaran dispenses only 2.5 ml of sanitiser once you keep your hand under the sensor. The product was developed in five days and the current machine has a storage of capacity of 10 litres. "I initially did not think of it as a commercial model. I just wanted to do something for society. I am still working on improving the machine. The next machines would have a capacity of five litres, as we should not store too much sanitiser at a time," said Gajeswaran.

As a member of Young Indians Tiruchy, Gajeshwaran contributed a dispenser to District Collector S Sivarasu's office on Monday. Sivarasu was impressed by the machine and has asked for 15 more at various tahsildar offices in the district, said sources. The machine would cost Rs. 3,500 to Rs 4,000 for small offices and about Rs. 15,000 for larger offices and malls.

Coronavirus
