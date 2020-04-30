STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

104 new cases in TN with 94 from Chennai; 2 deaths

According to a media bulletin, only five districts have reported new cases, with the bulk being from Chennai.

Published: 30th April 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State confirmed 104 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, of which 94 are in Chennai. Two deaths were confirmed —a 27-year-old pregnant woman and a 65-year-old cancer patient — taking the total toll to 27.

The woman suffered seizures and died during labour on April 27 at Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, and her samples tested positive on Wednesday.  The cancer patient died at Rajiv Gandhi Govt General Hospital. His 36-year-old son, working with Swiggy in Chennai till April 23, has also tested positive, triggering concerns among patrons.   

According to a media bulletin, only five districts have reported new cases, with the bulk being from Chennai. Of the total 2,162 cases in the State, 1,210 recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, including 82 on Wednesday.  The State currently has 922 active cases. Of the 94 cases in the city, 71 were within three zones: Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Teynampet and Anna Nagar. In Pulianthope, 10 members of the same family that held group prayers amid lockdown tested positive. Earlier, 15 of their family members tested positive and were put in isolation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Tamil Nadu Coronavirus
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp