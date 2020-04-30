104 new cases in TN with 94 from Chennai; 2 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State confirmed 104 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, of which 94 are in Chennai. Two deaths were confirmed —a 27-year-old pregnant woman and a 65-year-old cancer patient — taking the total toll to 27.

The woman suffered seizures and died during labour on April 27 at Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, and her samples tested positive on Wednesday. The cancer patient died at Rajiv Gandhi Govt General Hospital. His 36-year-old son, working with Swiggy in Chennai till April 23, has also tested positive, triggering concerns among patrons.

According to a media bulletin, only five districts have reported new cases, with the bulk being from Chennai. Of the total 2,162 cases in the State, 1,210 recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, including 82 on Wednesday. The State currently has 922 active cases. Of the 94 cases in the city, 71 were within three zones: Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Teynampet and Anna Nagar. In Pulianthope, 10 members of the same family that held group prayers amid lockdown tested positive. Earlier, 15 of their family members tested positive and were put in isolation.