STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Decision on lockdown relaxation in Puducherry to be taken in May 3 cabinet meeting

Briefing newspersons, CM V Narayanasamy said that the central government is planning to relax the lockdown, but is yet to send guidelines in this regard to Puducherry.  

Published: 30th April 2020 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

V Narayanaswamy

V Narayanaswamy. (PTI File Photo)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A decision to relax the lockdown in a phased manner in Puducherry will be taken at a cabinet meeting on May 3, based on the central government's direction and the decisions taken by Tamilnadu government in this regard, Puducherry  Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said.

Briefing newspersons, Narayanasamy said that the central government is planning to relax the lockdown, but is yet to send guidelines in this regard to Puducherry.  

The intention of the government is to safeguard the people as well as protect their livelihoods. 

At the same time, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions of the union territory, which are COVID-19 free with no cases reported for the last 25 days, are surrounded by red zones, Narayanaswamy noted. 

Similarly, Puducherry, which has three active cases, is also surrounded by the red zones of Tamil Nadu. 

Relaxing the lockdown will help revive the economy of Puducherry, the CM said, but added that there should not be any compromise made when it comes to the lives of the people. 
  
Stating that one of the three COVID-19 patients in the Union Territory had tested positive for the sixth time despite being otherwise normal, the CM said he had requested senior medical officers to get in touch with ICMR and find out if any alternate medicine could be used.

Narayanaswamy said steps are being taken to bring back people from Puducherry stranded in different states and abroad and added that for this purpose a committee has been constituted in the Mahe region to register the list of those stranded. 

Such facilities will also be arranged in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions where relatives could register details of their near and dear which would then be forwarded to the Union Home Ministry and External Affairs Ministry.

ALSO READ | Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor; India needs to be smarter in lifting lockdown: Rajan tells Rahul

The Chief Minister said that a Standard Operating Procedure(SOP) has been formulated for industries that wanted to start functioning and orders have been issued to grant permission forthwith to those shops fulfilling requirements.

The representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and federation of trade and industry had met the CM and requested him to permit them to open their shops. 

Since getting permission after applying to the municipal commissioner will take time and considering the fact that there are over 10,000 shops, the chief secretary and district collector had been advised to give them permission on the basis of their license after insisting they follow the SOP formulated by the government, Narayanaswamy said.

Inspections could be conducted and action will be taken in case of violations, the Chief Minister said, adding that the meeting of the Disaster Management Authority on Monday next will review the number of permissions granted and will take steps to change rules if needed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus covid lockdown coronavirus lockdown covid puducherry coronavirus puducherry
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp