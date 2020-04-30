STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
File detailed report on availability of PPEs: HC

S Jimraj Milton, an advocate moved a plea alleging that health workers are exposed to the virus as they are not provided with appropriate safety gears.

Diamond Medicare workers making PPE kits in Vijayawada.

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/ Indra Banu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over safety of doctors, health workers and police personnel who are the front line warriors in containing COVID-19, Madras High Court has directed the State government to file a comprehensive report as to the availability of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and other safety gears with supporting documents.

S Jimraj Milton, an advocate moved a plea alleging that health workers are exposed to the virus as they are not provided with appropriate safety gears. A special bench passed the interim order after taking note on the submissions made by the petitioner and also a report on Express dated April 27 on doctors turning positive, which also contained that the hospital had failed to provide proper protective gears stated as reason for the spread of COVID-19 among them.

Comments

