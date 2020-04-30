‘Provide compensation under ABVKY’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to the regional directors of various Employees State Insurance Corporations in the country and to the Central government to implement the ‘Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana’ (ABVKY) to provide compensation, partly or wholly, to the ESIC insured persons working in all sectors, including as contract labourers.

A special bench, before which the writ petition from S Ambigaidass of Tiruvotriyur and K Shivakumar of Barath Nagar came up for hearing on Wednesday, ordered notice to the authorities concerned, returnable by May 27. From the contribution paid by the insured members in the ESIC, who were covered under the `ABVKY scheme, they should be given financial relief without filing the affidavits.