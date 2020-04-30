STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu set to appoint nodal officers to facilitate travel of migrant labourers, students, medical tourists back home

The decision on how to send the workers back will be taken after a high-level meeting wherein the nodal officers pertaining to workers, students or pilgrims of every state will be announced.

Published: 30th April 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicle movement during the complete lockdown near Kilpauk Poonamallee High road in Chennai on Wednesday. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the Union home ministry issued fresh guidelines for interstate movement to allow stranded migrant labourers, tourists and students to return to their homes, the state is expected to appoint nodal officers to facilitate their movement.

According to official sources, the decision on how to send the workers back will be taken after a high-level meeting wherein the nodal officers pertaining to workers, students or pilgrims of every state will be announced.

"We got the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines last night and we will be working on it," sources told Express. This means there will be a huge movement of workers to their states as huge logistics are required and it is up to the state on how it will transport these workers back to their natives' states.

There are four lakh people from other states and these include migrant workers, pilgrims, students and those doing petty jobs or businesses. It is learnt that the initial focus of the state will be to facilitate the travel of patients from other states who have been caught here.

"We also have one lakh migrant workers living the state-sponsored relief camps," sources added.

Sources said many patients have been stranded in hospitals in Trichy, Vellore and Chennai. "The first task will be to safely send back the patients and also students who were left stranded in the state," sources added.

Besides, the state is also looking at facilitating the return of migrant workers who want to return home. Officials also said most of the migrant workers have considered the state as home.

Confederation of Real estate Developers Association of India Chairman, Tamil Nadu Chapter S Sridharan told Express those migrant workers at construction sites have not been stranded and are taken care off.

"Since we are in touch with the government for work to resume, those living in the sites may resume the work. We may also facilitate the return of those who wish to return," he added.

Meanwhile, Students from Tamil Nadu, who were stranded in Delhi, returned to the state by a bus. They were staying at ITBP Quarantine facility in New Delhi prior to their return to the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown Lockdown 2.0 India Lockdown 2.0 Tamil Nadu Lockdown
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp