STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tech joins tradition in spreading awareness

Chatrarediapatti panchayat president has roped in folk artistes as part of measures to spread awareness on Coronavirus infection.

Published: 30th April 2020 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Folk songs to WhatsApp videos; the do-gooders are leaving no stone unturned to spread the word on Coronavirus among the masses.

Chatrarediapatti panchayat president has roped in folk artistes as part of measures to spread awareness on Coronavirus infection.

Sources said that the panchayat president, Marudhuraj, took the initiative after he found that several measures, including distribution of pamphlets and announcements in vehicles, taken following the instructions of Collector R Kannan were less interactive.  

Four artistes from Chatrarediapatti village staged performances in and around the village on Wednesday. "They sang and interacted with the public on the importance of preventive measures to be taken to fight against COVID-19. All of them maintained social distancing during the performances," said the president said, adding that this way the artistes could also earn a livelihood during the lockdown.

He also said that the pamphlet distribution would do little help as most of the people in the villages are illiterate. "But, the folk songs will help reach the message to everyone - from aged to children," he said.

On Wednesday, the artistes staged performances for around 15 minutes on each street. However, the public was not allowed to gather at the spot but was advised to stay at their home or stand a few feet apart.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus WhatsApp Folk songs
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp