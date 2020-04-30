Tech joins tradition in spreading awareness

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Folk songs to WhatsApp videos; the do-gooders are leaving no stone unturned to spread the word on Coronavirus among the masses.

Chatrarediapatti panchayat president has roped in folk artistes as part of measures to spread awareness on Coronavirus infection.

Sources said that the panchayat president, Marudhuraj, took the initiative after he found that several measures, including distribution of pamphlets and announcements in vehicles, taken following the instructions of Collector R Kannan were less interactive.

Four artistes from Chatrarediapatti village staged performances in and around the village on Wednesday. "They sang and interacted with the public on the importance of preventive measures to be taken to fight against COVID-19. All of them maintained social distancing during the performances," said the president said, adding that this way the artistes could also earn a livelihood during the lockdown.

He also said that the pamphlet distribution would do little help as most of the people in the villages are illiterate. "But, the folk songs will help reach the message to everyone - from aged to children," he said.

On Wednesday, the artistes staged performances for around 15 minutes on each street. However, the public was not allowed to gather at the spot but was advised to stay at their home or stand a few feet apart.