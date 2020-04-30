TN govt: CWMA’s powers won’t be undermined

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday clarified that bringing in the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) under the Union Jal Shakthi Ministry would not, in any way undermine the powers of the Authority and its functions. “The Central government officials have affirmed this to the Tamil Nadu government. So, the interests of the farmers who depend upon the Cauvery water will not be affected by bringing in CWMA under Union Jal Shakthi Ministry,” PWD Secretary K Manivasan said in a statement here.

The Secretary recalled that after a long legal battle, the Centre notified the CWMA on June 1, 2018. The notification had clarified that the decisions taken by this Authority alone would be final and such decisions would be binding on all riparian States. As such, the Central government cannot interfere in the functioning of the CWMA. The Secretary further said in May 2019, the Centre had formed the Union Jal Shakthi Ministry by merging the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and the Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. Meanwhile, Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu condemned the move and asked the ruling AIADMK to pass a Cabinet resolution opposing the Centre’s decision.

Opposition slams changes to CWMA

Chennai: Opposition parties have condemned the Union Government for pushing the Cauvery Water Management Authority under the Jal Shakti Ministry. The DMK has urged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to convene a cabinet meeting to oppose Centre’s move. DMK chief MK Stalin demanded the Centre to withdraw the gazette notification, and Tamil Nadu government to convene a Cabinet meeting to adopt a resolution urging the Centre to do so.