STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt: CWMA’s powers won’t be undermined

‘Bringing CWMA under Union Jal Shakthi Ministry will not affect its authority, functions’

Published: 30th April 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday clarified that bringing in the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) under the Union Jal Shakthi Ministry would not, in any way undermine the powers of the Authority and its functions. “The Central government officials have affirmed this to the Tamil Nadu government. So, the interests of the farmers who depend upon the Cauvery water will not be affected by bringing in CWMA under Union Jal Shakthi Ministry,” PWD Secretary K Manivasan said in a statement here.

The Secretary recalled that after a long legal battle, the Centre notified the CWMA on June 1, 2018. The notification had clarified that the decisions taken by this Authority alone would be final and such decisions would be binding on all riparian States. As such, the Central government cannot interfere in the functioning of the CWMA.  The Secretary further said in May 2019, the Centre had formed the Union Jal Shakthi Ministry by merging the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and the Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. Meanwhile, Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu condemned the move and asked the ruling AIADMK to pass a Cabinet resolution opposing the Centre’s decision.

Opposition slams changes to CWMA
Chennai: Opposition parties have condemned the Union Government for pushing the Cauvery Water Management Authority under the Jal Shakti Ministry. The DMK has urged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to convene a cabinet meeting to oppose Centre’s move. DMK chief MK Stalin demanded the Centre to withdraw the gazette notification, and Tamil Nadu government to convene a Cabinet meeting to adopt a resolution urging the Centre to do so.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp