UPSC prelims postponed; aspirants relieved

Despite delaying the preliminary exams until further orders, the entire process will be carried out without hindrance, say the coaching centres.

Published: 30th April 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

A file image of candidates coming out after taking the UPSC exam

A file image of candidates coming out after taking the UPSC exam. For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The postponement of UPSC examination has brought relief for thousands of aspirants, who were in a dilemma over when the schedule. Ever since the lockdown began, IAS coaching centres have been holding online classes for students across the State.   

Arun Bharathi from Karur, who is taking up the examinations for the second time said, “Almost all the aspirants were under severe stress over the schedule for the current year. The postponement has given ample time for us to prepare.”

Despite delaying the preliminary exams until further orders, the entire process will be carried out without hindrance, say the coaching centres. K Kamaraj of Kamaraj  IAS Academy in Anna Nagar said: “A psychological counselling is required for all the aspirants once the lockdown gets over as they require a certain amount of motivation to come out of this phase. Only small tests are being conducted online, as the entire syllabus was completed by the end of April.”

R Mathivanan, an IAS faculty from Karur said that it is only for the past four years the preliminary exams that are scheduled for the end of May are happening as per schedule. Previously the examinations will begin only in July, he emphasized.

What the coaching centres say
Despite delaying the preliminary examinations until further orders, the entire process, including interviews, will be carried out without any hindrance, say the coaching centres

