96% clear Class 11 Board exams

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 96 per cent of students cleared the Class 11 exams, according to data issued by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) on Friday. This is the highest passing rate since the exams were introduced three years ago for State board schools.

Coimbatore recorded the highest pass percentage of 98.10, followed by Virudhunagar and Erode at 97.90 per cent and 97.51 per cent respectively. Nearly 8.15 lakh students had taken up the exams in March.

The final plus one exam was cancelled owing to the implementation of the lockdown in March. While the examination was initially rescheduled, it was subsequently cancelled.

Students were awarded marks based on their quarterly and half-yearly exams for the paper that they missed. The data showed that all students from 2,716 of the 7,248 higher secondary schools that had students take up the exam cleared it. Further, 92.71 percentage of government schools had all students clearing the exams.Students received their results through SMS and could also access it on

www.dge1.tn.nic.in, www.dge2.tn.nic.in and www.tnresults.nic.in.

Class 12 results

The Class 12 results for students who had missed their final plus 2 exam in March and had to take up the exam on July 27 were announced as well. Of the 147 school candidates who took up the final exam, 92 passed final paper and 30 students cleared all subjects. Among 372 private candidates in the final paper, 180 cleared it.

Corpn schools record pass percentage of 95

Chennai: A whooping 95.30 per cent students from Corporation schools, who attended the plus 1 board examination, have cleared, the civic body announced. This is an 1.78 percent, recorded in the previous year. According to a statement issued on Friday, 1,911 boys and 2,984 girls from the 2019-20 batch attended the exams in the city. In that, 1,777 boys passed and 2,888 girls passed the exams. Corporation high schools at Nesapakkam, Lloyds Road, Alwarpet and CIT Nagar recorded a 100 per cent pass percent. Corporation Commissioner G Prakash wished all the students who cleared the exams.