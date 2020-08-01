STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore's renowned neurologist who treated poor patients for free dies due to COVID-19

This is the first fatality to be recorded in the Coimbatore district so far, where a doctor has died due to the viral infection. 

Published: 01st August 2020 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 09:27 PM

Doctor MB Pranesh (Photo | Express)

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A renowned neurologist MB Pranesh, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in a private hospital in Coimbatore, succumbed to the infection in the wee hours of Saturday. He was 83. 

Pranesh was known as a renowned clinician who did not take consulting fees from economically poor people. 

According to sources, the deceased who was residing at Tatabad had exhibited breathing difficulties on July 28 and was admitted to a private hospital. There, he was subjected to the COVID-19 test on the sidelines of his treatment. His samples tested positive and he was shifted to the Covid ward. 

Pranesh was a retired professor of Neurology in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), former and head of Neurology in KG Hospital and PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research. Until his death, Pranesh had been offering consultation in a clinic at Ganapathy here. 

Indian Medical Association-Coimbatore branch has expressed its condolence over Pranesh's death. 

The secretary M Doraikannan said, "Dr Pranesh examined his patients very carefully and talked amiably. He had a good memory as he kept a track of his patients' records. The neurologist was also friendly to poor patients. His students are working in the medical field across the globe."
 

