FIR slapped on nine Tamil Nadu cops for custodial torture of advocate

The CBCID police took the action 33 months after the incident occurred based on a direction from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The CBCID police registered a case here on Friday night against nine cops including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Inspector and Sub-Inspector for torturing an advocate in Radhapuram police station on November 5, 2017.

In the FIR accessed by The New Indian Express, the CBCID police listed Palani, Sub Inspector, Radhapuram police station, Vimalkumar, Sub Inspector, Palavoor police station, Mohamed Sameer, Sub Inspector, Palavoor police station, Chelladurai, Sagar and Jose, constables, Stephen Jose, Inspector of Panagudi police station, Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Valliyur and an unknown person in khaki as the accused.

The police invoked Sections 448, 294(b), 354, 342, 355, 323, 324, 506(ii) r/w 109 of the Indian Penal Code and 3 (2) (VA) and 3 (2) VII of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act) against the accused cops.

The CBCID police took the action 33 months after the incident occurred based on a direction from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. “On November 3, 2017, the victim Rasarathinam filed a petition before the Judicial Magistrate, Nanguneri stating that the Palavoor police did not act on his complaint filed on August 15, 2017 against one Isac Selvakumar. He also mentioned the DSP and Inspector as respondents in his petition. Angered by the petition, the accused cops went to Rasarathinam’s house in Palavoor at 12:30 pm and beat him up. The police also abused him and his family members with his caste name. They further brought him to Radhapuram police station where he was brutally attacked by the cops,” said sources.

Rasarathinam was also made to strip by the accused cops who further inserted footwear into his mouth. He had been admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment based on the order by the Valliyur Magistrate.

