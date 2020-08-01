STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Frontline worker at Government Rajaji Hospital dies of Covid-19

He had been posted on duty at the review outpatient clinic of department of general medicine (ward number 14) for the past couple of months.

Published: 01st August 2020 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 39-year-old daily-wage worker became the first frontline worker of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) to succumb to Coronavirus infection.

The deceased, K Velmurugan, was a native of Thirumangalam and was residing at Thanakkankulam near Thirunagar. He had been working at GRH for over a decade and had been drawing a salary of Rs 15,000.

According to hospital sources, Velmurugan died at the hospital around 7.15 am on Thursday. His work included moving patients on wheelchairs, stretchers and to carry hospital ledgers. He had been posted on duty at the review outpatient clinic of department of general medicine (ward number 14) for the past couple of months.

"On July 26 alone, he was on afternoon duty at Trauma Care Centre (TCC) block of the hospital where COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment. However, he was not posted in COVID-19 ward and he only assisted in moving oxygen cylinders," said his wife V Valarmathi.

In the same night, after returning from work, Velmurugan complained of breathlessness and body chills, she said, adding that he was tested positive for the virus infection on Wednesday.

GRH sources said that he was initially admitted to the casualty ward and was later shifted to TCC block the next morning (July 27) around 5.30 am.

Speaking to TNIE, Dean of the hospital Dr J Sangumani said that Velmurugan, a daily-wage worker was the first GRH staff to succumb to COVID-19 and that he had pre-existing respiratory ailments namely pneumothorax and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Meanwhile, Valarmathi said that he had undergone treatment for interstitial lung disease some eight months ago and had recovered well and was leading a normal life until Sunday. "He was the sole breadwinner of the family and he wanted to make our daughter a nurse. The family is yet to come to terms with the loss," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Frontline worker GRH COVID-19
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp