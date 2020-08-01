STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

NEP: Centre 'imposing' reforms that were against states' rights, says Stalin

Stalin particularly singled out the three-language formula proposed as part of the reforms, saying it went against Tamil Nadu's two-language system.

Published: 01st August 2020 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK President M K Stalin on Friday lashed out at the BJP-led NDA's new National Education Policy (NEP), saying the Centre was "imposing" the reforms that were "against states' rights, social justice and pluralism."

The Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly also sought to know the ruling AIADMK's stand, particularly on the three-language policy, pointing out that the state has for long favoured only two languages.

"The new education policy, being imposed by the BJP government, is against states' rights, social justice, India's pluralism and will push future of youth into darkness," he said in statement here.

He recalled that DMK and other opposition parties opposed NEP, but charged the K Palaniswami-led AIADMK government of being "silent" on the matter.

Stalin particularly singled out the three-language formula proposed as part of the reforms, saying it went against Tamil Nadu's two-language system propounded by the DMK founder and late Chief Minister C N Annadurai, who heralded the first non-Congress government in Tamil Nadu post-independence in 1967.

The two-language formula, comprising Tamil and English, had proven to be effective for long and Anna had said "there is no place for the dominance of Hindi," Stalin said.

The Centre was now trying to "impose" Hindi and Sanskrit through NEP, he charged and questioned what was the stand of the AIADMK on the matter.

He said AIADMK's late chief ministers, M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa had never allowed "the domination of Hindi" and asked if the current dispensation had chosen to "betray them."

Incidentally, school education minister K A Sengottaiyan had on Thursday said the Tamil Nadu government will respond to the NEP after a detailed discussion with Palaniswami on August 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National education policy Stalin
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp