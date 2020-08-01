STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry reports 139 fresh COVID-19 cases, death toll crosses 50

As many as 2,185  patients have been treated and discharged including 85 on Saturday.

Published: 01st August 2020 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Death toll in Puducherry due to coronavirus spiked to 51 with two more deaths reported on Saturday. The total cases have risen to 3,593 with 1,357 active cases.

139 fresh cases were reported on Saturday, among which,  94  were reported in Puducherry region,  3 in Karaikal and 42  in Yanam.

A 75-year-old woman from Vaithikuppam died of sudden cardiorespiratory arrest and viral pneumonia at IGMCRI and another woman of the same age from Gandhi Nagar died of septic shock, severe COVID-19 illness at JIPMER.

Out of the 1,357 persons undergoing treatment at various hospitals, 998 are in Puducherry region (336  at the IGMCRI, 351 at JIPMER and 311 in COVID care centres), 47  in Karaikal GH and 89  in Yanam GH. Currently, there are no case in Mahe. 

In addition, a total of 223 COVID-19 cases are in Home isolation, which includes 212 in Puducherry region and 11 in Yanam region. As many as 2,185  patients have been treated and discharged including 85 on Saturday. The infection rate is 14.7 per cent with 139 testing positive out of 945  samples and fatality rate 1.4 per cent.

Till now 39,707 samples have been tested, of which  35,343   samples have been negative and the test results of 482  are awaited.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry coronavirus coronvirus COVID-19
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp