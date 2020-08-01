Puducherry reports 139 fresh COVID-19 cases, death toll crosses 50

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Death toll in Puducherry due to coronavirus spiked to 51 with two more deaths reported on Saturday. The total cases have risen to 3,593 with 1,357 active cases.

139 fresh cases were reported on Saturday, among which, 94 were reported in Puducherry region, 3 in Karaikal and 42 in Yanam.

A 75-year-old woman from Vaithikuppam died of sudden cardiorespiratory arrest and viral pneumonia at IGMCRI and another woman of the same age from Gandhi Nagar died of septic shock, severe COVID-19 illness at JIPMER.

Out of the 1,357 persons undergoing treatment at various hospitals, 998 are in Puducherry region (336 at the IGMCRI, 351 at JIPMER and 311 in COVID care centres), 47 in Karaikal GH and 89 in Yanam GH. Currently, there are no case in Mahe.

In addition, a total of 223 COVID-19 cases are in Home isolation, which includes 212 in Puducherry region and 11 in Yanam region. As many as 2,185 patients have been treated and discharged including 85 on Saturday. The infection rate is 14.7 per cent with 139 testing positive out of 945 samples and fatality rate 1.4 per cent.

Till now 39,707 samples have been tested, of which 35,343 samples have been negative and the test results of 482 are awaited.

