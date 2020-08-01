Revenue officials shut temple in Periakarumbur shut after tiff between two groups over governance

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: The revenue officials have locked a temple at Periakarumbur near Ambur after two local groups engaged in a tiff over controlling the temple affairs. The decision was taken after a peace meeting called by Ambur Tahasildar C Padmanabhan on Friday failed to break the ice.



The tahasildar said, "We convened a meeting on July 10 to resolve the issue. However, both sides failed to follow the instructions. They continued to fight over supremacy. Today another round of peace meeting was convened, but they did not agree to follow the status quo."



The issue aggravated after one group put two locks on the temple gate to deny access to the opposite camp. Demanding action against this, the opposite group had staged a protest in the premises of the village administrative office.



The tahasildar said a police complaint would be lodged against both the groups for trying to incite communal disharmony.