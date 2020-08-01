Sahitya Akademi winner Sa Kandasamy no more

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Famous Tamil writer and documentary filmmaker Sa Kandasamy passed away in a private hospital here on Friday due to heart attack. He was 81. According to sources, the departed writer was undergoing treatment for a few days and he died of heart attack on Friday.

He wrote various novels and essays, and his novel ‘Vicharani Commission’ (Enquiry Commission) won the Sahitya Akademi award in 1998 for the ‘Best Tamil Novel’. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and two sons. He is a native of Mayiladuthurai.

In a condolence message, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam tweeted, “I was heartbroken to hear that Sa Kandasamy, a writer known for his unique works, passed away due to ill health. The demise of the writer, who received various awards including Sahitya Akademi, is a huge loss for the Tamil literary world.” DMK president MK Stalin stated in his condolence message, “I am saddened to know of the demise of writer Sa Kandasamy, who became an immortal creator by writing the novel ‘Sayavanam’. He is a writer who presented folklore and modern literature equally well in his works.” PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also condoled the writer’s demise.