STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

An ST with SC certificate: An issue even govt officials cannot solve?

Even as Jayaraj steps inside the RDO’s office, an employee sitting there will look away from him and into the calendar.

Published: 02nd August 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Nirupa Sampath
Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Even as Jayaraj steps inside the RDO’s office, an employee sitting there will look away from him and into the calendar. He will announce a fresh date, even before Jayaraj can ask about the status of his community certificate. This has become a ritual over the past 18 months. The 21-year-old mathematics graduate has lost all hope, but has not given up his attempts. 

Back in 2018, Jayaraj was an inspiration for the children and youngsters in Samy Nagar, an Irula hamlet in the outskirts of Cuddalore. He had obtained an ST community certificate and was determined to study further. He finished graduation, without major hassles. However, then arose a community certificate conundrum.

“I went through my entire schooling without a community certificate,” explains Jayaraj. “Later, I realised that it would be helpful to have an ST certificate, as I would get fee concessions, scholarships, and other government benefits. So, I applied for an SC certificate. I knew I belonged to the ST category, but I just thought it would be easier securing an SC paper.” He got an SC certificate. However, later, officials conducted inquiries and gave him an ST certificate too, in 2018. Now, he has two community certificates in hand, and his ordeal has been about getting the SC certificate cancelled. “I have been running pillar to post, and it’s taking a toll on my physical, mental, and financial health,” he says.       

The trouble, activists say, is with officials taking terminologies too literally. Initial definition and general perception is that Irulas are hill-tribes. But, many of them migrated or were forcibly brought down to the plains over the years

Jayaraj, so far, has submitted three letters and five petitions. “Over the time, officials have misplaced them,” he claims. “When I approached the RDO office, they told me to submit both my certificates. But, I was apprehensive, as they had misplaced by petitions and documents earlier. It took the officials nearly two months to even see my documents.”  Jayaraj says he has made multiple trips to Chennai and regular visits to the RDO office.

“They are yet to cancel my SC certification.” Jayaraj was recently asked to go see the Cuddalore Tehsildar. “But when I went there, they said they were unaware of the procedures through which they can sort out my case. I am deeply worried. If even the officials do not know what to do, what will I do?” Jayaraj at least had the grit to fight. Three of his friends gave up and discontinued studies after class 12. “I kept persuading them not to give up. But, their family situations were such that they could not afford this fight. It consumes too much time and money. They gave up.”

Agreeing that there have been some problems in issuing community certificates to Irulas, Director of TN Tribal Welfare Department Ritto Cyriac says that he has been regularly instructing revenue department officers to consider deserving cases without any undue delay

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ST community SC community SC certificate ST certificate
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp