Laptop of controversial YouTuber Maridhas seized

The Chennai Cyber Crime police, on Saturday, carried out a search at the house of controversial You Tuber Maridhas in Surya Nagar and seized his laptop.

Youtuber Maridhas

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Chennai Cyber Crime police, on Saturday, carried out a search at the house of controversial YouTuber Maridhas in Surya Nagar and seized his laptop. The team of officials led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Saravana Kumar came to Maridhas’ house at noon.

The search was in connection with the complaint lodged by Associate Editor of News 18 channel, Vinay Sarawagi .  According to the complaint, Maridhas created an email ID in Sarawagi’s name and sent a letter to ‘acknowledging’ that Maridhas’ allegations about the company were true.

Sources said that when the Chennai police reached Maridhas’ house, he refused to give the laptop. “However, he handed over the laptop after the police agreed to give a list of the contents of the laptop and also a printout of his mails at the time of seizure,” they added. After the laptop was seized, it was sealed in the presence of the VAO. 

