New education policy foments 'confusion' and is 'unacceptable' to Pondy: CM

PUDUCHERRY: CM V Narayanasamy on Sunday said that the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 announced by the central government is not fully acceptable to the Union Territory (UT).

In a video clip, the chief minister said that there are several confusions and lack of clarity in the policy and it will not benefit the people in the UT.

The administration will apprise the centre of its stance on the policy after hearing the views of the public, legislators, educationists and other stakeholders. The education secretary has been asked to prepare detailed report on the policy, he added.

The CM also said that there is nothing specific on promoting employment in the NEP.

There are differences between the northern states and southern states in the suitability of education while adding that 15 years back Puducherry was recognized as a 'totally literate' state and it is a hub of education presently, he stated further.

It is also not clear from where the centre will find funds for implementing the NEP or whether it will be put on the shoulders of the state governments.

Narayanasamy said that imposition of Hindi will not be allowed since the policy of Puducherry that Hindi should not be made compulsory and those students who wish to learn can do so.

Charging the Centre with seeking to "impose" Sanskrit through NEP, he also said it was fomenting 'confusion'.

"Puducherry has five languages recognised as official languagues-Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, French and English. This was in line with the geographical locations of the regions-Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam-constituting the Union Territory besides adopting English," he said.

Puducherry Education Minister R Kamalakannan had made the stance of the union territory clear in the Education ministers conference,he added.

The Chief Minister also said that the Centre has proposed free education upto 12th standard but in Puducherry free education is being provided upto college level.

Narayanasamy contended that any Education Policy of the Centre should be in compliance with the development of the States and should not be 'lop sided'.

The central government had on Wednesday unveiled NEP 2020.

Teaching up to class 5 in mother tongue or regional language, lowering the stakes of board exams, a single regulator for higher education institutions except for law and medical colleges are part of the sweeping reforms in the policy.

