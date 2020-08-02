Students set to receive 297 video lessons on laptops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The School Education department has prepared 297 video lessons covering various subjects as learning resources for students of Class 12. As a part of the first phase of the “Veetupalli” initiative, 137 video lessons across subjects have already been given to the students, said a statement from the department’s director S Kannappan.

In a circular, Kannappan issued instructions to all government school heads and teachers to download the videos. For the second phase, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and Kalvi TV have together prepared these video lessons in 30 subjects, he said adding, “The resources can then be transferred onto the laptops of the students.

Not more than 20 students can be asked to come to the school at any given point of time to get these video resources on their laptops.” Since schools in Tamil Nadu will remain shut, the department has said that it is taking steps to ensure that students have access to resources and they continue learning. Students who are in quarantine or are living in a containment zone have been asked to reach out to their teachers after their quarantine period is over.

Learn @ home

