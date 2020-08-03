STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 cases continue to soar in northern Tamil Nadu

Number of cases continued to soar in Chennai’s neighbouring districts with Chengalpattu reporting 446 cases, Kancheepuram 393 and Tiruvallur 317.

Published: 03rd August 2020 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

Swab tests being conducted in Vellore on Wednesday

Swab tests being conducted in Vellore on Wednesday. | S Dinesh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While Chennai has continued to see encouraging results in its Covid fight, officials have been grappling with the surge in infections in the rest of northern TN. The number of cases continued to soar in Chennai’s neighbouring districts with Chengalpattu reporting 446 cases, Kancheepuram 393 and Tiruvallur 317. Tiruvannamalai, one of the districts badly affected by Covid, recorded 142 fresh Covid cases, pushing the district’s tally to 6,446. 

In Tirupattur district, 70 cases were reported and the total tally stood at 1,324, including 540 active cases. So far, 19 have succumbed to the disease in the district, official sources said. Ranipet recorded 394 fresh cases and Vellore 139. A 53-year-old Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) attached to Armed Reserve (AR) is among the fresh cases in Vellore.

Villupuram crosses 4000-mark

Villupuram district saw 99 new cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases beyond the 4,000 mark (4,022 cases, 3,007 discharged and 979 active). In Kallakurichi, 33 new cases were reported and the total count increased to 3,840. A 60-year-old Kallakurichi woman died at the GH in the district on Friday and she later tested positive. In Villupuram, a 64-year-old man died at the GH in Mudiyampakkam. Villupuram has had 36 deaths till now and Kallakurichi 26.

8 die without comorbidities

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deaths revealed on Sunday, eight didn’t have comorbidities. A 38-year-old woman from Tirupathur died within two hours of being admitted in hospital. She was admitted at 12.20pm on July 29 in the Vellore Medical College Hospital and died at 2.20pm. The patient died due to hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, alleged attempted suicidal hanging and Covid-positive status, the bulletin said.

In another instance, a 23-year-old man from Chennai with chronic kidney disease died within 40 minutes of hospitalisation. He was tested positive after death. The youth was admitted in the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Government Estate on July 31 at 4.30pm. He died at 5.10pm due to chronic kidney disease, acute pulmonary oedema, cardiopulmonary arrest and Covid. He was tested positive on August 1, the bulletin added.

200 fresh cases in Pondy

The death toll due to Covid in Puducherry rose to 52 with one more death, as the UT saw its highest spike of 200 fresh cases on Sunday. Total cases have now risen to 3,806 and active cases to 1,445. Among the fresh cases, 161 cases are in Puducherry region, seven in Karaikal and 32 in Yanam. 

A total of 242 infected persons are in home isolation in the UT. Quoting medical experts, CM V Narayanasamy has said that there could be 6,000 cases in the Union Territory by the end of this month. But only 600 to 700 among them would require hospitalisation, and the rest could be accommodated in care centres or advised in-home isolation, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai COVID 19 Tamil Nadu coronavirus
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp