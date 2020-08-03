STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Immunity boosters: Traditional sellers losing out to general stores

Those dealing in traditional herbs and medicines for generations complain that they could not gain from the demand due to stiff competition as several small shops and supermarkets were selling them.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The spike in coronavirus cases has pushed up the demand for traditional immunity boosters like Kabasura Kudineer, Nilavembu Kudineer and Vatha Sura Kudineer Chooranam. Those dealing in traditional herbs and medicines (Naatu Marundhu Kadai) for generations complain that they could not gain from the demand due to stiff competition as several small shops and even supermarkets were selling the products. They have appealed to the government to regulate sale of such products.

"I belong to the third generation of traditional medical practitioners in my family. We have been selling these traditional medicines for over 100 years. I have a licence to sell traditional medicines and am familiar with their use. It is knowledge passed on from our forefathers. Whenever a customer came to my shop, I would explain how to use them. Do supermarkets or other shops do that?" asked Kasiviswanathan, a traditional medical practitioner.

"Unlike supermarkets and small shops, pharmacies are licensed to sell allopathic medicines. If they start selling traditional medicines, what is the point of us holding a licence as we cannot sell allopathic medicines. The government must regulate sale of traditional medicines by unauthorised outlets," Kasiviswanathan added.

With no allopathic drug not yet available for Covid-19, practitioners of traditional medicine claimed more people were approaching them for help. "Nowadays, people of all ages are enquiring about immunity boosters. This shows the pandemic has increased the trust of people in traditional medicine. However, unauthorised persons selling such products would not be able to guide customers. We request the government to consider this issue and announce some regulations," said K Gopal, who has been selling traditional medicines on Big Bazaar Street for the last 30 years.

