Minister, wife sport air sterilisation cards

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju and his wife, who both recently recovered from Covid, have been spotted wearing air sterilisation cards during the public events held in the city.

The minister was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on July 10 and was discharged on July 17. His wife too recently recovered from Covid.

The duo, upon their return to Madurai last week, was given a rousing reception by 300+ party cadre. The event was criticised as social distancing was not followed.

At this juncture, the minister and his wife have grabbed eyeballs after being spotted on multiple occasions wearing air sterilisation cards around their necks.

Speaking to TNIE, the minister said though there was no scientific proof that the card wards off Coronavirus, belief and precaution made them wear the cards (priced around '150 each) which were given by the authorities of the Department of Cooperation. "After all, life is about beliefs," he smiled.

Air sterilisation cards sold by a Japanese company through e-commerce portals began to gain popularity six months ago. The card that can be used for 30 days is to be worn around the neck like a necklace. The pores on the card emate chlorine dioxide that is said to be an effective germ killer and is used to sanitise surfaces. However, experts opine that there is no scientific proof for the effectiveness of the cards against Coronavirus.