STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister, wife sport air sterilisation cards

The minister and his wife have grabbed eyeballs after being spotted on multiple occasions wearing air sterilisation cards around their necks.

Published: 03rd August 2020 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju and his wife, who both recently recovered from Covid, have been spotted wearing air sterilisation cards during the public events held in the city.

The minister was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on July 10 and was discharged on July 17. His wife too recently recovered from Covid.

The duo, upon their return to Madurai last week, was given a rousing reception by 300+ party cadre. The event was criticised as social distancing was not followed.

At this juncture, the minister and his wife have grabbed eyeballs after being spotted on multiple occasions wearing air sterilisation cards around their necks.

Speaking to TNIE, the minister said though there was no scientific proof that the card wards off Coronavirus, belief and precaution made them wear the cards (priced around '150 each) which were given by the authorities of the Department of Cooperation. "After all, life is about beliefs," he smiled.

Air sterilisation cards sold by a Japanese company through e-commerce portals began to gain popularity six months ago. The card that can be used for 30 days is to be worn around the neck like a necklace. The pores on the card emate chlorine dioxide that is said to be an effective germ killer and is used to sanitise surfaces. However, experts opine that there is no scientific proof for the effectiveness of the cards against Coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
air sterilisation cards COVID-19
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp