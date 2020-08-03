STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Murder sparks arson in Cuddalore

Violence and arson swept through the Thazhanguda fishing hamlet in Cuddalore on Saturday night after the brother of a local leader was hacked to death by a rival gang.

Published: 03rd August 2020 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

Police said that 26 fishing boats, eight houses, 10 two-wheelers, two cars and several fishing nets were set on fire allegedly by the supporters of Mathivanan.

Police said that 26 fishing boats, eight houses, 10 two-wheelers, two cars and several fishing nets were set on fire allegedly by the supporters of Mathivanan. | Express

By Nirupa Sampath
Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Violence and arson swept through the Thazhanguda fishing hamlet in Cuddalore on Saturday night after the brother of a local leader was hacked to death by a rival gang. High tension prevailed in the locality even as hundreds of police personnel were deployed to prevent the situation from escalating further.

Police sources said that Mathivanan (38), brother of former panchayat president Masilamani, was hacked to death by a gang when he was returning home at around 8:30 pm on Saturday. As the news spread, the relatives and supporters of the deceased unleashed violence in the village, resulting in an estimated loss of property worth around Rs 1 crore.

In the violent clashes that erupted between two groups

Police said that 26 fishing boats, eight houses, 10 two-wheelers, two cars and several fishing nets were set on fire allegedly by the supporters of Mathivanan. Sources traced back the root cause of the violence to local body polls held in December last year. 

Water stands witness to the vindictive fire

In the elections, Praveena, wife of Masilamani, had lost the panchayat president post to Shanti, wife of one Mathiyalagan. Since then, frequent verbal and physical clashes used to happen between the groups supporting Masilamani and Mathiyalagan. The police have booked 42 people in connection with the incidents of Saturday night. While 17 people were booked for Mathivanan’s murder, 25 people have been booked for engaging in violence and arson. As many as 24 people have been arrested so far. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thazhanguda fishing hamlet Thazhanguda Tamil Nadu crime
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp