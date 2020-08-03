Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram tests COVID-19 positive, 2nd parliamentarian in Tamil Nadu to get infected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after Nagappattinam MP from CPI M Selvarasu tested COVID-19 positive, another Lok Sabha MP Karti P Chidambaram, who represents Sivaganga constituency, has been tested positive for the virus on Monday.

I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) August 3, 2020

Though 21 various MLAs of the state both from ruling AIADMK including four ministers and opposition DMK tested COVID-19 positive now the tally has emerged from Lok Sabha MPs circle.

It may be recalled that state Governor Banwarilal Purohit was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday.