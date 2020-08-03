Tamil Nadu reports 5,609 new COVID-19 cases, total recoveries cross 2 lakh

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 5,609 new COVID-19 positive cases and 109 deaths, the highest single day toll, taking the total number of cases to 2,63,222 and deaths to 4,241 on Monday.

Also, the number of people discharged after treatment crossed the two lakh mark.

A 17-year-old boy and an eight-year-old girl from Chennai were among the 109 deaths reported by the State on the day.

Meanwhile, Chennai alone recorded 1,021 cases and 1,222 people were discharged leaving only 11,983 people under treatment in hospitals and at home in the city.

Cases continue to surge in Chennai's neighbouring districts - Chengalpattu recorded 331 cases, Kancheepuram 322 and Tiruvallur 332 cases.

According to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, people discharged following treatment increased to 2,02,283 with 5,800 people discharged today.

Among the deceased seven didn't have comorbidities. The 17-year-old boy from Chennai with hepatic encephalopathy was admitted on 22 July in a private hospital with complaints of fever for two days and altered sensorium. He died on 31 July due to sepsis, MODS, intracranial HT, COVID-19.

An eight-year-old girl from Chennai with Wilson disease, acute liver failure, coagulopathy was admitted on 30 July in the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children. The patient died on 1 August due to Wilson disease, acute liver failure, coagulopathy, refractory seizures, pneumonia, Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Karti P Chidambaram, MP from Sivaganga constituency, tested positive for the virus. He is the second MP to be tested positive for the infection after Nagapattinam Lok Sabha MP M Selvarasu.

Karti P Chidambaram on Monday tweeted, "I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol."

So far around 20 MLAs from the various political parties in the state tested positive. Four ministers also tested positive so far and on Sunday the Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for coronavirus.