55-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Puducherry, 168 fresh cases reported

Among the new cases, 163 cases are in Puducherry region and five in Karaikal region

The infection rate is 20.7 percent with 168 testing positive out of 812 samples and the fatality rate is 1.4 percent (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: One person died and 168 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the Union territory taking the total cases to 4146, active cases to 1552 and deaths to 57.

Among the new cases, 163 cases are in Puducherry region and five in Karaikal region. Releasing the information on Tuesday, Director of Medical Services (DMS) Dr S Mohan Kumar said a 55-year-old woman from Pethuchettipet died of COVID-19 pneumonia and pulmonary embolism.

She was admitted to JIPMER with progressive onset of breathlessness at 5.22 a.m on August 3 and then shifted to a resuscitation room and intubated. The patient expired at 9.15 p.m the same day, he said.

Out of 1552 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals, 989 are in Puducherry region (259 are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college and Research Institute (IGMCRI), 381 at JIPMER, 286 in COVID care centres and 63 are to be shifted), 59 in Karaikal GH, 134 in Yanam GH and one in Mahe.

In addition, a total of 369 COVID-19 cases are in home isolation, which includes 346 in Puducherry region and 23 in Yanam region. As many as 2537 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged including 96 on Tuesday. The infection rate is 20.7 percent with 168 testing positive out of 812 samples and the fatality rate is 1.4 percent.

Till now, 42322 samples have been tested, of which 37719 have been negative and the test results of 127 are awaited.

