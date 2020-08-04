STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bluetooth masks a hit among Virudhunagar residents

Masks, the lone fighter in the battle against Coronavirus, is no longer just a protective equipment. It's a fashion statement as well.

By Express News Service

Ask Nagarajan aka 'Pasumai India' Nagarajan from Virudhunagar who developed bluetooth mask that helps people talk clearly over mobile phone. "One of the vital problems while wearing masks is that our voices will sound muffled while on phone and it will be inconvenient to wear a headset and a mask all the time," said Nagarajan.

This had got him thinking and he added an additional component to the cotton mask - a bluetooth headset. "It will be easier to have mobile conversations. The mask is an instant hit among the youngsters", he said, adding that based on the headset used, the cost of the masks range between Rs 300 to Rs 5,000.

Nagarajan has been running a company named Green India, manufacturing eco-friendly products like paper pens and pencils and seed papers since 2015 in Virudhunagar. The pens and pencils - made of recycled paper - are fitted with a seed of trees or plants at the bottom. The seed paper is hand-made and contains vegetable seeds and is widely used for printing marriage invitations.

As soon as the masks became an essential commodity, he was one of the first persons to introduce 'vettiver masks' - made of cotton cloth stuffed with vettiver - which was well received for the refreshing feel it provided to the users.

