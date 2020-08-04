STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Diabetes, hypertension as comorbidities increase COVID-19 fatality risk, here's how

Data shows over 90% of patients who died due to Covid in the last 10 days in Tamil Nadu, had comorbidities

Published: 04th August 2020 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 10:07 AM

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported a whopping 921 Covid deaths in the last ten days, accounting for 22 per cent of the total toll of 4,241. An analysis of the health bulletin reveals that as many as 848 among the 921 victims, which turn out to be 92 per cent, had comorbidities. Among the comorbid victims, 457 (54 per cent) had diabetes and 366 (43 per cent) had hypertension. 

While the data indicates that those with diabetes are more at risk, the cause of death in most cases has been Covid pneumonia, viral pneumonia or viral pneumonitis – all of which refer to lung infection. “Diabetes and hypertension are metabolic syndromes which affect a person’s immunity to fight infections,’’ says Dr Anantha Subramanian, a pulmonologist at Kauvery Hospital.

Subramanian says, 30-40 per cent of diabetic patients would also be obese and this could increase the risk if they catch pneumonia. The doctor adds, uncontrolled sugar levels could pose more risk.

More attention on diabetes
Experts say that the data throws light on the seriousness of diabetes. It is time for better wellness programmes, especially in the work culture, they say. Dr Subramanian Swaminathan,  infectious diseases specialist at Gleneagles Global Health City, says diabetes can aggravate the health situation of people if they catch other diseases.

“People nowadays get diabetes as early as when they are in forties. Moreover, undiagnosed diabetes adds to bad outcomes as many get diagnosed for diabetes only when they come as Covid patients,’’ says Dr Swaminathan. He says that it is advisable for people aged above 35 years to test blood sugar levels, so that they could be aware of their conditions and avoid complications.

Early detection of risks
While the State has been recording close to 100 deaths daily off late, it touched a new high of 109 deaths on Monday. However, the mortality rate remains low at around 1.5 per cent. Experts, however, say that irrespective of the mortality rate, the reasons behind deaths need to be analysed. “We need to focus on why Covid deaths are happening and who are the people that are dying,’’ says former Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandasamy.

Dr Kolandasamy says that along with tests for Covid, patients should be asked to undergo BP test, sugar and oxygen levels checks, temperature check and chest X-ray to find out if they are suffering from any obstructive pulmonary diseases. “Normally chest X-ray is done only after the person tests positive. Results take between 24-48 hours to return and that period is enough for complications to accelerate. Hence, multiple diagnosis at early stages could be an apt intervention to prevent deaths,’’  he adds.
 

