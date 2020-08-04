DMK MLA Selvam denies joining BJP but speaks saffron party's language

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam on Tuesday denied joining BJP even as his statements were a clear indication that he is dissenting with the DMK leadership and has become sympathetic to the ruling government at the Centre.

The Tamil Nadu BJP unit told reporters privately that Selvam is joining the party on Tuesday evening. But the topic was the center of political discussions since morning as it would be the first time a sitting

MLA to desert the dravidian parties to join the BJP, which does not have much vote base in the state.

However, speaking to reporters after meeting the BJP president JP Nadda at the latter's residence in New Delhi, Selvam said he merely came to meet the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to submit a few demands for his constituency.

But that did not cut ice because it was a typical statement made by the disgruntled partymen in Tamil Nadu whenever they meet the leadership of the other party they are eyeing to join.

Political observers say the BJP also might not want him to join the party immediately as it will lead to disqualification of Selvam as an MLA. But instead BJP might prefer someone as an MLA speaking BJP's voice.

Selvam's first words in the press meet were those praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the efforts to lay the foundation stone for Ram temple in Ayodhya. On purpose of his visit, he said, "I have come

here to meet Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to request building of two lifts at Nungambakkam railway station, that comes under my Thousand Lights assembly constituency. I placed the demands that the

Rameshwaram should be given a facelift like Ayodhya."

He said the DMK president MK Stalin should castigate those who made derogatory remarks on Kandha Sashti Kavasam, a Hindu religious song. "And he should snap the ties with Rahul Gandhi who always criticise the union government.”

Categorically denying that he joined the BJP, he urged the DMK president to conduct inter-party elections at the earliest. Political observers say Selvam's reference was due to the recent appointment of district secretary to the party's Chennai West district unit that fell vacant after recent demise of J Anbalagan due to COVID-19. It is said that Selvam was among those eyeing for the post and failed to make it.

Responding to a query, he said he was ready to face any action by the DMK leadership for meeting the BJP leaders.

DMK leaders blamed BJP for trying to create confusion in the party. A senior functionary told The New Indian Express, "From his speech and how he was not able to speak coherently it is evident that he is

merely speaking the script given by the BJP leaders. They expect DMK to expel Selvam from the party so that he can enter the assembly as a BJP member. Let us wait and watch."

Veteran journalist and political observer T Koodalarasan opined, "It is BJP’s political game to make a DMK MLA speak in BJP’s language on the Ram temple and Kandha Sashti Kavasam issues. There was no need for the MLA to speak about the internal DMK affairs like intra-party elections at the entrance of the BJP president's house."