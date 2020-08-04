STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Give eggs and sanitary napkins to school kids, Madras High Court orders Tamil Nadu govt

The court directed the state to ask the parents to come to the schools to collect the eggs along with dry rations

Published: 04th August 2020 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

eggs, protein

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After days of haggling over providing eggs to lakhs of school children, the Tamil Nadu government was ordered by the Madras High Court on Tuesday to give them to the parents of the kids along with the dry rations. The court also said that sanitary napkins must be provided to adolescent girls.

The bench of MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha passed the directions on the plea by advocate Sudha urging that eggs be provided to mid-day meal children and in Amma canteens.

According to government counsel, it was practically impossible to provide eggs due to logistical issues and the lockdown. Also, sanitary napkins are being provided to all adolescent girls and postnatal mothers.

The court after hearing both sides passed the order that eggs be provided to families after assessing the number of children who have missed the mid day meals during the lockdown period. The court directed the state to ask the parents to come to the schools to collect the eggs along with dry rations.

The court also observed that with the lockdown in place, all the teachers, Anganwadi workers and health nurses can be roped in to assess the number of children who require eggs.

Issuing the directions to the state, the court disposed of the plea.

