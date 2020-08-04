STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Highest Kuruvai paddy cultivation in Delta in 30 years

The Kuruvai cultivation is at its peak this year thanks to the proactive steps taken by the State government.

Published: 04th August 2020 04:46 AM

An official release said various steps taken by the State government, including introduction of precision farming and direct sowing techniques, have helped farmers | S Dinesh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Kuruvai cultivation is at its peak this year thanks to the proactive steps taken by the State government. As on August 3, Kuruvai paddy cultivation has been undertaken in 3.870 lakh acres in delta districts. This is the highest area covered under Kuruvai season during the past 30 years and it is 1.067 lakh acres more than the last year since only 2.803 lakh acres were covered in 2019. 

“As an unprecedented achievement, an yield of 6.50 lakh metric tonnes of paddy is expected from delta districts this year. This has become possible because of the precision farming technique, direct sowing, etc.,” an official release here said.

The government also took precautionary steps to enroll the maximum number of farmers under the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme with a view to protecting their interests if they lose their crops due to natural calamities.  

Despite lockdown in force due to Corona infection, sufficient stock of certified seeds was provided to the farmers in time and fertilisers were available without any interruption. “The government notified 270 more revenue villages in Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, and Trichy under the crop insurance scheme this year and so far 1.68 lakh acres have been covered under the insurance scheme. This is 1.03 lakh acres more than the last year,” the release added. 

Mettur dam was opened on time on June 12 and it was announced well in advance on May 18. The canals and waterways in delta districts were desilted on time. As a result, water from Mettur dam reached the delta districts 15 days ahead and to tail-end areas 25 days ahead.  

