STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Learning from distance, a long way off from accessibility

The Secretary of Higher Education Department had recently told the vice-chancellors of State-run universities to start online classes for their students from August 3.

Published: 04th August 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

E-books, online books
By Express News Service

MADURAI: When the year was still in its infancy, 20-year-old Sundar had a tight schedule to meet everyday. A B.Sc Chemistry student at a government-aided college, Sundar rushed to his part-time job after his classes. The income was crucial to meet his educational expenses and to shore up his family's delicate financial firmament. He did the drudge without any complaint, for he dreamt of a future wherein he survived the backbreaking poverty. For that he needed the degree, his golden ticket. Sundar, a representative of many poor college students in the district, did not, at that time, have the faintest idea of what Covid-19 is, and what it is capable of.

College shuts down

The youth told TNIE that, when his college was closed subsequent to the lockdown, each of his lecturers created a separate WhatsApp group to help the students continue their studies. Those, however, are not active now. Recently, he learnt that online classes would be taken for them but he is yet to receive any instructions from his lectures, he said.

He is not the only one pushed into this mire. "My class has 38 students; ten of them do not have a smartphone. As for myself, I lost my part-time job because of the lockdown, so did my parents. So, even if they did start the online classes, how can I afford `500 a month just for mobile recharge?" he asks. The picture looks bleaker from a larger perspective as evidenced by the result of a survey carried out by colleges under the the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU). It stated that over 30 per cent of their students don't have a smart phone or a laptop to attend the classes.

Hurdles for teachers as well

The Secretary of Higher Education Department had recently told the vice-chancellors of State-run universities to start online classes for their students from August 3. Following the instructions, several colleges have indeed started online classes for their 2nd and 3rd year UG and 2nd year PG students.

The order, however, caught many faculty off guard. Associate Professor from MKU College P Murugesan said he was informed that he should take online classes only a few days ago. He claimed he was not given any training to take the classes. "A few lecturers have difficulties to even use a smartphone. Moreover, a majority of students at the MKU constituent colleges and the MKU College are from economically-weaker families; they cannot afford to buy a smartphone for their wards," he said, adding that he received a timetable for his classes only on Monday and that he was going to create a WhatsApp group for his students.

A different viewpoint

According to another lecturer from a government arts and science college, however, the Tamil Nadu Technical Education Department trained the lecturers of government arts and science colleges through 'webinar' during the lockdown period. "The training included the method to take online classes, marking of attendance, recording the classes, conduct of practical classes among others. We are well prepared to take online classes through G-suite Team. During our survey, 70 per cent of the students have connectivity.The government, nonetheless, need to consider students coming from remote villages and hills, where the residents do not even have power connection," she said. As for the online classes, she said, "The students have to attend four one-hour classes each day. There would be breaks; a timetable is posted on students' WhatsApp group, she added.

V-C's response

Speaking to TNIE, MKU Vice-Chancellor M Krishnan said, "Students needs to attend a total of 450 hours of classes for the upcoming November semester. As such, each subject faculty need to take nine hours of classes a week. The faculty can utilise three hours for quiz, group discussion among others, but the remaining hours must be utilised for taking classes. Each class should be recorded and sent via WhatsApp. Also, lessons would be uploaded on YouTube. I have also ordered the principals of affiliated colleges to submit a report on the feasibility of online learning. Based on the report, we will make necessary arrangements for students from the villages to attend classes via e-Seva centres and through television channels," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
online classes Higher Education Department COVID-19 lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp