Naatukozhi soup to spice up Covid diet for patients in Tirupathur

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: It’s a tasty and healthy quarantine for Covid patients of the exclusive Siddha ward set up at a polytechnic college in Natrampalli. Desi chicken soups, herbal soups, sprouts and millets-based snacks embellish the menu at the facility.

“Desi chicken soup is being offered to those who have cold and fever. Along with crushed pieces of chicken, the soup also has ingredients such as ginger, pepper, garlic and ada thoda vasica. This soup helps control cold and cough,” said Dr V Vikram Kumar, coordinator of the special Siddha unit. Inmates benefit from the solid and liquid food items served here that boost immunity and fight the virus with their inherent anti-viral properties, he said.

Herbal soups are served in the morning and millet-based snacks in the evening. To de-stress them, all the patients are made to sit together at night in the herbal garden to have supper. Songs to soothe the minds and film comedy clips are also played on television sets to keep the patients in good stead.

As many as 24 patients were discharged after they tested negative in a week’s time. Another batch of 33 are undergoing treatment. The doctors serving at the special Siddha unit are appreciated by District Collector MP Sivanarul and district Siddha Medical Officer Dr Susi Kannamma for their treatment methods.