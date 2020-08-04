Unidentified gang wearing undergarments decamped with jewels near Pattanampudur

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An unidentified gang have decamped with 13 sovereigns of jewellery from a house near Pattanampudur in the district on Sunday night. It was reported that the miscreants were not able to open the steel bureau inside the home so took it out and forcibly opened it on the streets.

According to police sources, the miscreants had reportedly tried to break into three houses in a row; an attempt was foiled as the residents raised alarm. Sources said that victim Prabhu (31) -- an employee of a private firm -- had gone to Alandurai on Saturday and halted there till Sunday night.

In his absence, the miscreants allegedly broke open the house and stole the bureau. The CCTV footage collected from the surrounding shows that three unknown people wearing just the undergarments were roaming in the night. Sulur police have begun an investigation.

It may be recalled that a week ago, similar scantily clad unknown men were seen roaming in Deepam Nagar and Bala Guru Garden and have allegedly tried to break open a few houses. It is suspected that the same gang moved to a nearby rural area in the eastern part of Coimbatore where they had engaged in the same modus operandi, said police sources.