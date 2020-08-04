STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Unidentified gang wearing undergarments decamped with jewels near Pattanampudur

According to police sources, the miscreants had reportedly tried to break into three houses in a row; an attempt was foiled as the residents raised alarm

Published: 04th August 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An unidentified gang have decamped with 13 sovereigns of jewellery from a house near Pattanampudur in the district on Sunday night. It was reported that the miscreants were not able to open the steel bureau inside the home so took it out and forcibly opened it on the streets.

According to police sources, the miscreants had reportedly tried to break into three houses in a row; an attempt was foiled as the residents raised alarm. Sources said that victim Prabhu (31) -- an employee of a private firm -- had gone to Alandurai on Saturday and halted there till Sunday night.

In his absence, the miscreants allegedly broke open the house and stole the bureau. The CCTV footage collected from the surrounding shows that three unknown people wearing just the undergarments were roaming in the night. Sulur police have begun an investigation.

It may be recalled that a week ago, similar scantily clad unknown men were seen roaming in Deepam Nagar and Bala Guru Garden and have allegedly tried to break open a few houses. It is suspected that the same gang moved to a nearby rural area in the eastern part of Coimbatore where they had engaged in the same modus operandi, said police sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
unidentified gang
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp