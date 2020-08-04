Video clips of youth teasing elephants go viral, probe on

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore forest department officials have started an investigation after a couple of video clips of a youth teasing elephants went viral in social media.

Sources said that the videos were allegedly taken at the Western Ghats near Anuvavi Subramaniyar temple at Chinna Thadagam a few days ago. "The youth was seen hiding behind the bushes and teasing the elephants," they said.

In one of the videos, an irritated elephant is seen charging towards the youth. The other video clip shows the youth talking to his family members via video call by standing just 50 feet away from a herd of three elephants, including a calf. The forest officials are checking the authenticity of the videos.

According to District Forest Officer of Coimbatore forest division, D Venkatesh, the department has requested the local people in Chinna Thadagam to help them find out the person in the video.