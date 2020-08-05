28 projects await TN govt clearance as state emerges as investors' favourite destination

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 28 investment projects are awaiting clearance from various Tamil Nadu government departments and have been reviewed by a high powered committee recently, according to official sources.

It is learnt that the most number of projects are pending under the housing and urban development department and state environment and forest department. According to information available with The New Indian Express, seven of the projects come under the Directorate of Town and Country Planning which falls under the housing department, six under the state pollution control board and one under the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, which falls under the state environment and forest department.

Similarly, the revenue department has six projects pending with them, Tangedco has to give approval to three projects and the public works department has to give approvals to two projects, according to sources. However, officials refused to provide any details on how much the projects are worth.

Industries department sources told The New Indian Express that projects apply under a single window system and the clearances are closely monitored. If there is a delay, the projects are placed before the High Level Committee chaired by the Chief Minister and clearances are expedited.

It is also learnt that the state is developing a new comprehensive single window portal at a cost of Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore by improving the functionality and inclusion of all services as per the Business Facilitation Act 2018. Sources said that the idea is for a uniform software technology framework for all government service delivery portals to make integration of services easier.

This comes as the state is emerging as the most favoured destination for investors as it has wooed Rs 15,526 crore worth of investments last month alone. These include 16 MoUs with a cumulative investment of Rs 5,137 crore signed on July 23 and eight MoUs worth Rs 10,399 crore signed on July 20. Earlier in May, 17 MoUs worth Rs 18, 236 crore were signed by the state government.