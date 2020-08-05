STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

28 projects await TN govt clearance as state emerges as investors' favourite destination

The state wooed Rs 15,526 crore worth of investments last month alone

Published: 05th August 2020 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 28 investment projects are awaiting clearance from various Tamil Nadu government departments and have been reviewed by a high powered committee recently, according to official sources.

It is learnt that the most number of projects are pending under the housing and urban development department and state environment and forest department. According to information available with The New Indian Express, seven of the projects come under the Directorate of Town and Country Planning which falls under the housing department, six under the state pollution control board and one under the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, which falls under the state environment and forest department.

Similarly, the revenue department has six projects pending with them, Tangedco has to give approval to three projects and the public works department has to give approvals to two projects, according to sources. However, officials refused to provide any details on how much the projects are worth.

Industries department sources told The New Indian Express that projects apply under a single window system and the clearances are closely monitored. If there is a delay, the projects are placed before the High Level Committee chaired by the Chief Minister and clearances are expedited.

It is also learnt that the state is developing a new comprehensive single window portal at a cost of Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore by improving the functionality and inclusion of all services as per the Business Facilitation Act 2018. Sources said that the idea is for a uniform software technology framework for all government service delivery portals to make integration of services easier.

This comes as the state is emerging as the most favoured destination for investors as it has wooed Rs 15,526 crore worth of investments last month alone. These include 16 MoUs with a cumulative investment of Rs 5,137 crore signed on July 23 and eight MoUs worth Rs 10,399 crore signed on July 20. Earlier in May, 17 MoUs worth Rs 18, 236 crore were signed by the state government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Investment in TN
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp