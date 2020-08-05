STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK MLA ran ammunition factory in farmhouse, had no licence for weapons: Tamil Nadu govt

The counsel for the accused stated that since the MLA belongs to the opposition party, several false charges are being framed against him

Image used for representational purpose only

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that the DMK MLA from Thirupporur L Idhyavarman was running an ammunition manufacturing facility in his farmhouse.

In the affidavit submitted by the state, it also said that a gun and a rifle possessed by the MLA were illegal since he did not hold a valid licence. The MLA's counsel argued that false charges are being levelled because he belongs to the opposition party.

Armed with a pistol and rifle and accompanied by around 70 henchmen with lethal weapons, the MLA fired at the victim and his car, said State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan. The car was riddled with bullets fired by the MLA, which was confirmed by the forensics team, argued Natarajan.

Objecting to the bail petition, the public prosecutor argued that the licence for the pistol and SBBL, used in the crime, expired in December 2019 and an air rifle, which was found during the investigation, also did not have a valid licence.

"An apparatus to manufacture cartridges for SBBL, 4 live rounds of pistol, used cartridges and around 3 kg of lead balls were also found in the custody of the accused," said the affidavit.

The public prosecutor also said, "The accused MLA is running a manufacturing unit and illegally manufacturing ammunition inside his farmhouse. Police seized and recovered all the ammunition and materials used for production."

The counsel for the accused stated that since the MLA belongs to the opposition party, several false charges are being framed against him.

Justice N Satish Kumar recording the submissions made by both the parties directed the state police to produce the evidence files that were collected during the investigation.

