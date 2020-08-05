STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EPS extends wishes for Ram temple bhoomi pooja

“My hearty wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is fulfilling the dream of Hindus by building a temple for Lord Rama at Ayodhya.”

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Extending his best wishes for the ground-breaking ceremony (bhoomi pooja) to be held for the construction of Lord Rama temple at Ayodhya on Wednesday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “My hearty wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is fulfilling the dream of Hindus by building a temple for Lord Rama at Ayodhya.”

The CM, in a statement, said following the historic Supreme Court verdict, which was acceptable to all sections of people, a conducive atmosphere has now been created at the site for constructing the temple. 

Palaniswami also recollected that former CM J Jayalalithaa, while participating in the National Integration Council Meeting on November 23, 1992, stressed that a temple for Lord Rama should be built at Ayodhya. However, she also wished for the mosque to be there.

“With this anecdote, it is clear that Jayalalithaa wanted amity among Hindus and Muslims in the interest of the nation and to uphold national unity.”
 

